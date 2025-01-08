Egg prices on the rise due to bird flu

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — We are still just over 100 days from Easter, but you probably have already noticed egg prices are on the rise.

The price increases come as bird flu cases continue to rise nationwide.

It is forcing egg suppliers to cut production and causing shortages across the U.S., in term leading to skyrocketing prices.

Data shows egg prices are up nearly 38% in the past year with prices spiking 8% in November alone ahead of the holiday season.

A dozen of eggs typically costs $3.65 now, which is about $1.50 more than last year.