Disaster declared in Worth County amid bird flu infections in commercial turkey flock

Gov. Kim Reynolds today authorized a disaster proclamation for Worth County, Iowa effective immediately through January 15, 2025. The USDA has confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial turkey flock.

This proclamation allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and other agencies to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

The recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately.

There is no word yet from the Ag Department on the exact number of infected livestock in Worth County, but it could exceed 20,000.

In the last few months, the virus has been rapidly spreading among the nation’s poultry and cattle populations and is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the CDC, there are currently 65 human cases nationwide, so far all being caused by animal to person exposure.