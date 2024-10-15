Duluth wedding photographer pleads guilty to secretly recording bride

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In Freeborn County, wedding photographer Mitchell Ringness pleaded guilty to using a hidden camera to record a bride undressed.

Ringness, the owner of MR. Photography, was charged in August after a woman turned over a flash drive with photos of naked women who looked like they had been secretly recorded.

Officers found that one video of a bride changing had been taken at The Barn at Chapeau Shores in Albert Lea — a wedding Ringness had also photographed in the traditional sense.

Ringness pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with privacy – hotel, tanning booth or other – install or use a surreptitious device.

According to his plea agreement, Ringness will likely be sentenced to two years’ probation, a $1,500 fine, and possible restitution to the victim.

If he violates probation, Ringness could be re-sentenced to 180 days in jail, according to the agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025