Wedding photographer accused of secretly recording bride appears in court via Zoom

(ABC 6 News) — Mitchell Ringness, the Duluth wedding photographer accused of secretly recording a woman without her consent at a Freeborn County wedding venue, appeared in court on Thursday.

Police said a flash drive belonging to Ringness was obtained through a search warrant that showed the bride changing into her dress.

This happened in 2020 at The Barn at Chapeau Stores, a wedding venue in Albert Lea.

Ringness, who is out on bail, appeared over Zoom in Freeborn County Court on Thursday and did not contest the charge or a related no-contact order.

If convicted, the charge carries a minimum of one year in prison or a $3000 fine.

Ringness’ next appearance is scheduled for October 15th.