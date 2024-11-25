Credit card interest rates hold steady heading into the holiday season
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, rates on retailer-issued credit cards have not budged.
Related: Federal Reserve set to cut rates again
According to the finance site Bankrate, store average interest rates are more than 30%. It is even higher per credit site WalletHub at more than 33%.
Experts speculate that issuers may be padding their profit margins. The average overall credit rate hovers around 21%.