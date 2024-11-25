Credit card interest rates hold steady heading into the holiday season

By KAALTV

Credit card interest rates hold steady

(ABC 6 News) — Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, rates on retailer-issued credit cards have not budged.

According to the finance site Bankrate, store average interest rates are more than 30%. It is even higher per credit site WalletHub at more than 33%.

Experts speculate that issuers may be padding their profit margins. The average overall credit rate hovers around 21%.