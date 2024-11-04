Federal Reserve set to cut rates again

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates for a second time this year just two days after the election.

On Thursday, as inflation continues to cool, the Federal Reserve’s policy makers are on track to cut the benchmark rate by 0.25% to about 4.6%.

This cut comes after a 0.5% reduction in September. Economists expect another 0.25% rate cut next month and possibly additional moves next year.