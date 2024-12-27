Councilmember-elect pushes for Rochester residency trial within a week

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester city councilmember-elect hopes for resolution in his residency challenge within the week, according to new court documents.

Shortly after the Nov. 5 general election, current Ward 4 council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick , filed a civil motion in Olmsted County Court Nov. 13 requesting the city review Friederichs’ residency and claiming he did not actually live in the district in which he ran.

Friederichs denied the allegation.

On Dec. 26, Friederichs’ attorney filed a motion to bring the issue to trial by Jan 3 — unless Kirkpatrick and other Ward 4 relatives choose to dismiss the case.

Friederichs is scheduled to take office as the new Ward 4 representative Jan. 6.

The parties are scheduled to meet in Olmsted County Court at 10 a.m. Dec. 27. ABC 6 will update this article when more information is available.