Andrew Friederichs answers to challenge over Ward 4 residency

(ABC 6 News) — In the Rochester City Council Ward 4 election, Andrew Friederichs came away as the winner over Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick.

Following the election, Kirkpatrick, along with several Ward 4 residents, filed a civil motion in Olmsted County Court Nov. 13 requesting the city review Friederichs’ residency and claiming he did not actually live in the district in which he ran.

Related: Kirkpatrick challenges opponent’s residency after losing election

On Wednesday, Friederichs responded to that challenge. A court document states that he “denies each and every allegation contained in the Complaint unless hereafter specifically admitted, qualified, or otherwise answered.”