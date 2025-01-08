City of Claremont appoints acting mayor

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday evening, the Claremont City Council appointed Ryan Hedberg as acting mayor.

This comes after the council determined the candidate who won the Nov. 5 election didn’t meet the qualifications to run for the seat, according to city officials.

Casey Striver earned an unexpected victory in the race as a write-in candidate, but shortly after winning the seat, concerns arose that Striver wasn’t actually a resident of the city.

Hedberg now takes over and has served on the council since March 2024.

Applications for the permanent mayoral role will be accepted starting Wednesday, January 8. The deadline is January 27 at 3 p.m.

Hedberg said he has no intentions of becoming the permanent mayor, nor do any of the other councilmembers.