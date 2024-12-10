Chatfield man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in fatal 2022 Olmsted County crash

(ABC 6 News) — A Chatfield man pleaded guilty more than two years after causing a Sept. 2022 fatal crash.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Nicholas Allen Sprau has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide with blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 10, 2022, on Hwy 52 near Orion Township.

Rochester resident, Ricky Hutton, 36, was killed.

Following the crash, a memorial for Hutton was placed on Hwy 52, but it later disappeared.

Two other charges of criminal vehicular homicide were dismissed in Sprau’s case, according to a plea deal.

Sprau’s guilty plea is dependent on the court’s sentencing decision. If the sentence exceeds 41 months, the court document states he may withdraw the plea.