Cerro Gordo auditor used at least $640 in county postage for re-election campaign

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa state auditor Rob Sand reported that Adam Wedmore, the Cerro Gordo County Auditor, improperly used government property during his own re-election campaign.

Wedmore did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

According to Sand’s report, the special investigation revealed $640 in improper postage for campaign mailers, as well as $23.58 in reimbursement checks issued to Wedmore for excessive milage claimed.

The report also revealed another $499.42 in “unsupported” disbursements, including postage and reimbursements to Wedmore, but “because County records were not sufficiently

maintained, it was not possible to determine if additional amounts were improperly disbursed.”

“We presented the case to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, they declined to prosecute,” sheriff Kevin Pals said in an email. “Sad (to) say no consequences for using county equipment illegally.”

County attorney Carlyle Dalen said he had referred the case to the Iowa Attorney General’s office in February of 2024.

“I requested a charging decision involving an alleged criminal act committed by Auditor Adam Wedmore,” Dalen wrote. “The case was reviewed and I was informed on February 26, 2024, that the Iowa Attorney General’s Office was not going to pursue criminal charges. The case was then referred to the State Auditor’s Office who then conducted a special investigation. The results of that investigation were released yesterday to the general public. The report did not significantly add to or change the information which we were already aware. Adam Wedmore ran unopposed for Cerro Gordo County Auditor in November.”

The full report is embedded below.