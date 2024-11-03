Century High School hosts book launch for local author

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Panelists got together at Century High School on Saturday to discuss “Language of Identity, Language of Access,” a book written by Rochester’s own Natalia Benjamin.

“Students do need to learn language in order to be successful in new spaces, and the way that students speak with their families, at home and with their friends, are also valid and valued, and can be in a school space as well,” said Michelle Benegas, co-owner of the book.

The book aims to help students explore who they are while going through school.

“That’s how they can find their voice and have the confidence they need to move and make their dreams successful and so I think that’s what we want to share with this book,” said Benjamin.

The message is something that resonates with Joud Haj Sakor, a former Century student, who sat alongside Benjamin at Saturday’s panel.

When Haj Sakor moved to the U.S in 2016, she couldn’t speak any English. She thinks this book can help students like her.

“I don’t want them to be put in a corner and be like ‘oh yeah, they’re learning English.’ We have to invest in who they are because we all bring something unique to the table. We all bring different perspectives, and once we embrace that aspect, and put it together, we can accomplish a lot of things,” said Haj Sakor.

After winning Century’s teaching award for excellence back in 2021, Benjamin says the new book will add to her legacy at the school.

“It was an opportunity to share with other people what the impact can be for students, and this book embodies a lot of that work. It’s just very exciting to be able to come back to Century and share a little bit of that,” Benjamin said.

All proceeds from book sales Saturday will support “Empower to Succeed,” a membership program for new students.

All proceeds from book sales Saturday will support "Empower to Succeed," a membership program for new students.




