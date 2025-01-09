Canton mayor resigns amid child abuse charges

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday evening, it was announced at the Canton City Council meeting that Mayor Josh Nordsving is resigning.

The decision comes after court documents showed that Nordsving faces child abuse charges, including malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault.

In Nordsving’s stead, City Councilmember Kristy Ziegler has been appointed mayor.

The city will put out RFPs for a vacant council seat at a later date.