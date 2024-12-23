Canton mayor faces child abuse charges

(ABC 6 News) — Canton mayor Joshua Nordsving is facing three misdemeanors stemming from charges of child abuse.

The charges include malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault.

According to a criminal complaint, on or about October 27 at around 6:30 p.m., Fillmore County authorities was advised of about a report regarding suspected child abuse.

The complaint states that the child said they were hit in the face eight times by Nordsving.

On October 28, Investigator Sergeant Dan Dornink with the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office

conducted an interview with Nordsving at the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office. Nordsving stated that he had been having ongoing behavior issues with the child.

Nordsving said he went to speak with the child, but his behavior escalated, so he struck the child in the mouth with the back of his right hand. He then demonstrated the strike strike to Dornink and admitted he hit the child “too hard.”

The complaint states that pictures of the child’s face from October 27 were presented to Dornink showing “distinct bruising … consistent with a handprint.”

Nordsving was reelected as mayor in the 2024 general election. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 30 at 9:15 a.m.

