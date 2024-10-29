Byron to hold candidate forum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday in Byron, you will have the chance to hear from local candidates during a candidate forum.

Those running for State Representative 20B, Steven Jacob and Michael Hutchinson, will be there as well as 24A candidate Heather Holmes and 25A candidate Ken Navitsky.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Frank ‘N Stein restaurant and will focus on agricultural topics.