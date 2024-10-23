Hear from the Candidates: MN State Rep. District 20B; Michael Hutchinson and Steve Jacob

(ABC 6 News) — We here at ABC 6 News and Hubbard Broadcasting have offered free airtime to candidates for several state and federal races.

These candidates were all offered a segment up to two minutes to give you their unedited message.

Tonight, we bring you the candidates for Minnesota State Rep. District 20B, Michael Hutchinson and Steve Jacob.

Hutchinson’s message can be viewed here:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

And Jacob’s message can be viewed here: