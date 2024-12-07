Body of missing Cannon Falls man found

(ABC 6 News) — Around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, investigators recovered a body from Cannon River believed to be 60-year-old Christopher Dobson.

Dobson went missing on Monday after taking his dog for a walk on a wooded trail towards Cannon River.

The body was located during a coordinated search by several agencies. The Cannon Falls Fire Department was conducting an in-water search when the body was located in about 5 feet of water on the south side of the river. The location is downhill from the male’s residence on Larkspur Lane in Cannon Falls.

A Medical Examiner will make positive identification.

Agencies involved in the search included Cannon Falls Police and Fire Departments, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue and Dakota County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph and Miesville Fire Departments, and the Dakota County Special Operations Team.