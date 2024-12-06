Cannon Falls Police Department releases identity and photos of missing man

(ABC 6 News) — Cannon Falls Police Department has released the identity of a 60-year-old man who has been missing since December 2.

The man has been identified as Christopher Dobson, and he is listed as 5’9″ and 165 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. His clothing description includes a long dark jacket.

According to CFPD, Dobson left work on December 2, and his vehicle was found at his home in Cannon falls. Foot tracks showed he left the house on a wooded trail toward the Cannon River with his dog as a normal routine.

Foot tracks were found on the ice at the river’s edge, and the dog was found at Dobson’s neighbor’s house and was wet.

On December 3, an extensive search was conducted, but Dobson remained missing. The search did not resume on December 4 due to high winds and cold temperatures.