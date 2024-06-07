Austin woman arrested in alleged DWI crash; charges depend on blood test results

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was taken into custody over the weekend on suspected DWI charges.

Sheila White, 55, was booked into the Mower County jail at about 2:15 a.m. June 2, on suspected criminal vehicular operation and DWI charges.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, office responded to 605 12 Street SW where a caller said they’d heard a vehicle’s brakes, then saw a car in the road with its hazards on.

According to Clennon, officers found White and two passengers in a 2021 Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage that had collided with a parked, unoccupied Toyota Sienna.

As officers parked, they allegedly heard the Jeep attempting to move, with the engine revving loudly. The car’s airbags had deployed in the crash.

Clennon said White told officers she’d been looking at her GPS during the crash. While interviewing her, officers allegedly “detected signs of impairment” and took her into custody.

Jail staff conducted a blood draw, and charges are pending, depending on BCA test results, Clennon said.

White’s two passengers “walked away from the accident,” Clennon said, although one complained of non-life-threatening injury.

That passenger refused medical care from an ambulance at the scene, Clennon added.