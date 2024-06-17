Austin sex offender sentenced in second child assault case

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was sentenced to concurrent jail time in a second criminal sexual conduct case Friday, June 14.

Oscar Armando Vargas was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison after a child reported repeated rape between ages 6-7 and 15.

He is currently held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.

Vargas was later accused of molesting a different child under 13.

He took an Alford plea deal, meaning Vargas maintained he did not molest the child, but conceded that there was sufficient evidence for him to be convicted in court.

On Friday, Vargas was sentenced to a concurrent 140 months, with credit for more than 6 years spent in custody since his first arrest and charging.

He is expected to be released in 2034, according to the MN DOC.