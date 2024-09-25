Austin residents unhappy over future property tax increase

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a number no one wants to see get bigger – your tax bill.

“I was in shock with how high the taxes were to begin with when we moved here,” said Austin resident and first-time homeowner Amy Koppelman.

However, that’s the future for Austin residents, as both city council and the school board have now each set a maximum for their respective tax levy increases.

“I know in this report right now it says 6.77%, as of this morning, that number is 6.73%,” said Todd Lechtenberg, Executive Director of Finance and Operations with APS at Monday’s board meeting.

Austin homeowners say their property taxes are too high as it is.

“The taxes for our, this year were just under $1,500. So, if they’re going up, I’m not exactly excited about that, you know,” said Koppelman.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the city, went so far as to say “people in Austin are being ripped off,” as his property taxes tripled in the last four years.

Others say everything from rent, utilities and groceries are already too expensive.

“There isn’t one person I haven’t met, no matter what class you’re in that hasn’t been affected financially over the past four years,” said Koppelman.

Still, APS Superintendent Joey Page is hopeful the community will continue to support the district – despite taxes going up.

“I think we, we’ve been greatly supported by the community of Austin in the school system. Certainly, taxes impact us all, with that, and so I would encourage people to be informed,” said Page.

Austin city council will hold a Truth in Taxation hearing on December 6, and the school district will hold another on December 9.

There, you can get more information on exactly how much you can expect your tax bill to go up next year.