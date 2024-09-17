Austin City Council approves tax levy increase

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, the Austin City Council met to discuss a property tax levy increase.

The increase was initially proposed at 13.85%, but ultimately, the council voted 4-3 in favor of an increase of 11.97% creating a tax levy of $9.8 million.

With the votes in favor of 11.97%, the property tax levy cannot be raised further. Members voting in favor included Laura Helle, Mike Postma, and Paul Fischer as well as mayor Steve King.

The levy will go into effect on January 1st.