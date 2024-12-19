Austin Police Department asks for public help with package theft

ABC 6 NEWS — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of package theft.

In a post on Facebook, APD says that the suspect can be seen in a video attached to their post, which shows a man wearing a black sweatshirt and a beanie walk up to a porch, take a number of packages and then procced to drive away.

The police department are encouraging any members of the public with information to call their tip line at 507-437-9405.