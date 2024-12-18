Two suspected porch pirates arrested Tuesday in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two suspected porch pirates were arrested Tuesday in Rochester, a press release from Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

Around 1:20 p.m., RPD responded to a report of people taking packages from doorsteps near 7th St. NW and Lakeridge Dr. NW.

According to RPD, witnesses gave detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles they were.

Later, officers reportedly found the suspects and the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. After searching it, officers found methamphetamine, RPD said.

The suspects were identified by authorities as 41-year-old Cherish Portillo of Rochester and 37-year-old Jay Ernst, who is homeless.

Both suspects face felony charges for controlled substance and mail theft, according to RPD.