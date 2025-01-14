Appeal attorney requests all Adam Fravel trial documents

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel, convicted to life in prison for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, intends to appeal his case, according to Minnesota court documents.

Chief Appellate Public Defender Cathryn Middlebrook filed requests for all of Fravel’s pretrial, trial, and post-trial exhibits “in a review of his conviction and sentence.”

The filings were made Monday, Jan. 13.

RELATED: Convicted murderer Adam Fravel booked into St. Cloud prison – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison, no parole for Madeline Kingsbury murder – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Middlebrook is listed as “counsel for defendant” on MN court filings. She also serves on the Minnesota State sentencing guidelines commission.

Winona County judge Nancy Buytendorp granted her access to the exhibits Jan. 13, as “the request for access is appropriate for legal representation.”