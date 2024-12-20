Convicted murderer Adam Fravel booked into St. Cloud prison

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel, a Minnesota man and convicted murderer, was booked into St. Cloud Correctional Facility, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

RELATED: Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison, no parole for Madeline Kingsbury murder

On Tuesday, December 17, Fravel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Madeline Kingsbury. Kingsbury was Fravel’s girlfriend and the mother of his children.