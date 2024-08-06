Another man charged in juvenile prostitution sting pleads guilty
(ABC 6 News) – Another man charged in a Rochester juvenile prostitution sting pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 5.
Antonio Hernandez Cruz, 22, was among 7 men arrested for Felony Prostitution — Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least 16 years of age during an April 2024 sting.
RELATED: Olmsted County charges 7 in juvenile prostitution sting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com
Hernandez Cruz pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for 3 years’ probation and a stay of imposition.
If Hernandez Cruz completes his probation without incident, the charge will be changed to a misdemeanor conviction, according to court records.
He was also ordered not to return to the United States.
RELATED: One pleads guilty in Rochester juvenile prostitution sting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com
RELATED: One arrested in juvenile prostitution sting deported; county asks for nationwide warrant – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com