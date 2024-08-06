Another man charged in juvenile prostitution sting pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – Another man charged in a Rochester juvenile prostitution sting pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 5.

Antonio Hernandez Cruz, 22, was among 7 men arrested for Felony Prostitution — Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least 16 years of age during an April 2024 sting.

Hernandez Cruz pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for 3 years’ probation and a stay of imposition.

If Hernandez Cruz completes his probation without incident, the charge will be changed to a misdemeanor conviction, according to court records.

He was also ordered not to return to the United States.

