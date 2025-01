Albert Lea school board names interim superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea school board has confirmed the name of its new interim superintendent.

The board’s vice chair Gary Schindler told ABC 6 News that David Krenz has been chosen to take on the role. Krenz formerly served as Austin’s superintendent before retiring.

This decision comes after Superintentendent Ron Wagner was placed on administrative leave back in December.

Related: Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent placed on administrative leave

Related: Search begins for Interim Superintendent of Albert Lea Public Schools