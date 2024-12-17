Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent placed on administrative leave

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Ron Wagner was placed on administrative leave on Monday night.

Kim Nelson, the Chair of the School Board, confirmed the decision to ABC 6 News, saying the school board thanks Wagner for his time serving as superintendent.

Wagner’s contract was set to expire this upcoming summer, and while officials did not expand fully on why he is being placed on leave, Nelson said the decision will allow Wagner to focus on looking for other opportunities.

According to Nelson, conversations between the district, legal counsel, and Wagner occurred leading up to Monday night, and they agreed to proceed in this way ahead of the expiration of Wagner’s contract.

With Wagner on leave, the district is essentially working without a superintendent, but Nelson stated that Wagner will make himself available to the school board as needed during the transition.

“We legally need a superintendent as a district … so in January, we’ll have a better idea as to the next steps and if there will be an interim in the meantime,” Nelson said.

Nelson said school board members were not aware of the situation heading into Monday night’s meeting due to open meeting laws, but they voted unanimously to not renew Wagner’s contract.

It is unclear as of now when the search for a new superintendent will begin.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will update as more information becomes available.