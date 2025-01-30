Albert Lea Area Schools begins search for new superintendent

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, the school district has started searching for a new superintendent, but they need your help.

The school board is inviting anyone involved with Albert Lea Area Schools to take part in an anonymous survey to help the district understand what the community is looking for in the district’s new leader.

The survey is open until February 19 and can be filled out by clicking here.