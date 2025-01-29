Remaining mild through the end of this coming weekend

Cooler air moved into the region after yesterday’s record warmth, yet Wednesday temperatures are still well above average for the end of January. Winds will begin to shift again Wednesday night into Thursday morning, coming out of the southwest, giving temperatures another boost Thursday.

Thursday high temperatures will be into record territory again, reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon.

Skies remain mostly sunny Thursday, although northern Iowa will see some additional cloud cover moving in late in the day thanks to a wave of low pressure to our south.

In the wake of that area of low pressure, winds will become northerly Friday, bringing highs back to the 30s to wrap up the week. We still have plenty of sunshine ahead for Friday, making for a pleasant finish to the week.

Clouds will increase this coming weekend and temperatures will remain in the 30s Saturday. There is a slight chance of some flurries and light rain late Saturday afternoon to evening. Any snow would remain minimal at best.

Temperatures will be back into the 40s Sunday before cooler air returns Sunday night and sticks around through next week.