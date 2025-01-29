Warm surge will likely lead to near-records Thursday

January’s final days are looking to be well above average with record warmth likely on Thursday.

An upper-level ridge will amplify across the west coast and inch its way eastward on Thursday shoving the colder air well north and bringing in more mild Pacific air with temperatures expecting to be near-records with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

The normal high for late January is the lower 20s.

Enjoy it, cooler weather arrives heading into the weekend with temperatures expecting to drop to near or below average early next week.