Vikings Players Pay a Visit to Girls Flag Football Championships

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — New Free Agent Signing, former Gopher, and Eden Prairie Native Blake Cashman along with defensive teammate Harrison Phillips stopped by TCO Stadium on Sunday to catch the Flag Football Championships.

Phillips shared part of his journey through high school athletics ahead of the championship game, and both players spent time on the sidelines with the players during the day.