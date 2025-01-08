Twins Caravan to stop by Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Twins will bring their Twins Caravan around to the Med City once again.

However, their stint in Rochester will be a private event with children and family at the Mayo Eugenio Litta Hospital on January 21.

In attendance will be the caravan’s Leg 1 group: Twins Hall of Famer and TV analyst Justin Morneau, utility player Austin Martin, pitcher Zebby Matthews and TV play-by-play voice Cory Provus.

That same day, the group will attend a public Hot Stove event at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch. It will also stop in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for a private tour of Kwik Trip headquarters, longtime partners of the Twins franchise.

On January 22, the caravan’s Leg 2 group will be in Owatonna to celebrate Bold and Cold Days then in Mankato for another public Hot Stove event.

Leg 2’s attendees are three-time All-Star and radio analyst Glen Perkins, infielder Brooks Lee, pitcher Louie Varland and Twins radio play-by-play voice Kris Atteberry.