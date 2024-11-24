Stewartville Football team heads off to State

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning the Stewartville High School football team was sent off to the Prep Bowl, looking to capture yet another state championship.

The Tigers took on Dassel-Cokato at 1 PM on Saturday and sealed the deal winning 43-22. The win gave the Tigers a second straight perfect season. And fans this morning were quick to show their support at their send off.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our group, our team, coaches. The whole town has been behind us and has had great support all year long so everyone’s excited,” said Stewartville head coach Garrett Mueller.

This was the program’s 28th consecutive victory. Their last loss coming in November of 2022.