Stewartville Community Celebrates Second Straight State Title

(ABC 6 News) — < After getting their first football state title in program history a year ago, the Stewartville Tigers ran in back with a second straight undefeated season to earn another trophy

“We always say that Stewartville travels as well or better than anybody and we certainly felt that out there today it felt like a packed house at US Bank to have all of you guys supporting us behind us like you are every week at home on the road you name it,” said head coach Garrett Mueller of his supporters.

While lighting up the scoreboard helps win championships, the true backbone of this team goes beyond the field.

Senior running back Dylan Scanlan put it simply, “bringing every one of our fans just helps us a lot… it’s like a home game almost. That’s what it feels like”

Fans traveling to support the team just like they have for the past two seasons. Acting as another member of the team from the stands.

” Having the fans out there is a big thing for us. It gives us the energy to keep going, like third down stops, fourth down stops [the fans] are really loud for us. They show a lot of support, they fundraise for us very well, they come out to every game, travel far and they do a lot for us”

Making the team a true family, beyond the touchdowns and trophies. Coach Mueller mentioned an interesting relationship he sees his players make with those around them.

‘i don’t think its too often you see players best friends with kids, our kids carrying babies around playing games and chasing them around the halls”

Now the Tigers look to continue building on the 28 game win streak with hopes of a third straight title next season.