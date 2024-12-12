Prep of the Week: Zane Nelson

(ABC 6 News) — Zane Nelson has a lot on his plate as a member of the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals.

“He’s on student council, he’s in drama,” head coach Michael VanderPlas noted. “He’s involved in a ton of other things, an he’s just an example in the hallways and the classroom of what we want all of our guys to be.”

He fills the stat sheet as much as he fills his own schedule. Through the first three games of the season, he’s averaging over 20 points and 10 boards a game.

“I’ve been able to shoot more and I’ve been shooting better as well,” Nelson said. “And I’ve just been able to take control and me and my teammates, we just run through it.”

Aside from points and rebounds, Nelson is also enjoying the ability to give back to his teammates in his new role this season.

“I’ve always been big, so I’ve never really had the guard role,” Nelson continued. “But now since I’ve been working, I’ve been able to get more of a guard type, since my teammates give me buckets, so I like to now dish some out to them as well.”

Even with all the offensive firepower, Nelson and the Cardinals hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have a lot of pride as a team every day at practice,” Nelson said. “We are always working on our defense, it can always get better.”

How much is better? How about nine blocks and 10 steals through the first three games?

“He’s doing really well anticipating the ball in help defense positions,” VanderPlas added. “He has a lot more steals than he has had in the past.”

If birds of a feather really do stick together, Nelson and the Cardinals have a good season ahead of them.

“We know he is one of our anchors, but he is making everyone else around him better,” VanderPlas affirmed.