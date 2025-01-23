Prep of the Week: Sydney Portner

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Most middle schoolers are tackling math problems or navigating new friendships…

Sydney Portner is not like most middle schoolers.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for about – since I was one. I’ve done it for a long time.”

Only in eighth grade, the Byron gymnast placed second on the beam at State last winter. Even now, she has an athletic acumen beyond her years.

“I just practice a lot and have fun with my friends and teammates,” Portner added. “And I feel like my teammates push me a lot as well as my coaches and I think that’s how I’ve improved.”

“I think a big part of it is her drive,” head coach Charro Coleman stated. “She wants to do well, she wants to exceed and she’s always loved gymnastics and I think the passion she has for the sport makes a big difference too.”

Portner is consistently finishing first or in the top three at several meets this season. When she’s not feeling it on the floor, she’s adding new skills to her repertoire.

“I feel like floor really brings out how I am as a person and how much energy I bring in,” Portner continued. “It shows my positivity.”

“Her full dismount is on the bars, so we’ve been working on it a little bit,” Coleman said of Portner’s effort. “We’re really going to get after it probably in the next week.”

If she’s ever nervous for a meet, rarely will she show it. She has too much talent and too much support to be anything less than stellar.

“Yeah, she’s able to tune everyone out, she takes a breath before she goes and then she goes out to perform,” senior teammate Ella Ott assessed. “And just has fun with it and I think that’s the number one way to deal with the pressure.”

Portner’s going to shine on stage for the next few years. But her current goal is taking her whole team to State. Her skills paving the way, the Bears plan to prove their place among the best in Minnesota.

“Most of the time, you do have a lot of pressure on your back,” Portner admitted. “But honestly, if you keep your head up and you keep smiling, it honestly turns into just fun.”