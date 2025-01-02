Prep of the Week: Sam Winkels

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Representing your hometown under the big lights carries a fair amount of pressure.

That’s heightened when you’ve been the only one from your hometown for the past two seasons.

“I have the support of my coaches and my teammates and my family,” Winkels said. “And that’s obviously number one for me, so I have the support of those people and just rely on my training and trusting my training.”

Regardless, Sam Winkels is gunning for the top again. He’s a perfect 22-0 on the season and is the number two heavyweight in Class AA.

“Other athletes have seen him elevate his game,” head coach Jacob Nelson noted. “So, we find a lot of our athletes are trying to do some of the training programs that he’s doing now and putting themselves in a better position to hopefully make it to the State Tournament.”

Always up for competition, Winkels has also put in time doing Greco-Roman and freestyle outside of school, facing some of the Midwest’s fiercest.

“Obviously, if you’re competing for your team nationally and against other states,” Winkels added. “I like putting myself up against those guys and competing with them and it only makes me better.”

With over 100 wins to his name now, all that matters now is the elusive State title to prove his mantra that he’s not stuck with the competition, but rather the opposite.

“Obviously, I’ve got a target on my back but, I want to make sure I’m doing the hunting and instead of being the hunted,” Winkels concluded.

“He’s always setting goals and they’re big goals and he’s reached most of them,” Coach Nelson said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he reaches all of them.”