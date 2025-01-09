Prep of the Week: Macy Mattson

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — To some basketball players, scoring baskets and grabbing rebounds can become second nature.

It has certainly been the case for Macy Mattson after averaging nearly 20 points a game a year ago for Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons. She is pouring in more than 25 a game this season for Knights Girls Basketball.

“Every game is a double-double for her; be it points, steals, rebounds,” head coach Hollie Draayer praised.

“Pushing the floor is one of my biggest strengths,” Mattson discussed. “I’m always the first one down there kind of, I’m always ready to catch whatever throw is thrown to me.”

The fast-pace shot-making comes such second nature, that the one thousand-point mark almost snuck right past her.

“I didn’t know I was reaching it,” Mattson admitted. “So, it was a surprise to me but it just felt so good, it felt like all my hard work paid off.”

Everyone on the team was in on it… Except the one achieving the milestone.

“As far as I know, Macy did not have any clue she was close,” Draayer said.

Teammate Vivian Grunzke did however, adding that she, “was helping planning with it and I made some posters for (Macy).”

But there were a few hints along the way.

“Well, my teammate, Alyvia, she kept throwing me the ball, that’s when I knew I was getting close,” Mattson continued. “I was not even open and she kept throwing it to me.”

The one bucket that meant history still took a little work to get to.

“(Macy) got to the free throw line, made the first one, missed the second one,” Coach Draayer recounted. “But there was a lane violation, so she got to shoot again and on that one, she got the 15 she needed to hit one thousand.”

“I think it shows that some stuff is meant to happen,” Grunzke continued. “And I think it’s a second chance that Macy got to have and I think it’s perfect. It was the right opportunity and we all loved it for her.”

But it was worth it all the same, come senior year, Mattson will still have plenty of time to push the pace.

“It was awesome, my teammates are always supporting me,” Mattson noted. “Whether I’m doing really good or not doing as good in a game, it just felt like such an accomplishment.”