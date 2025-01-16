Prep of the Week: Logan Davis

(ABC 6 News) — At Albert Lea Wrestling, there is always a high standard.

Logan Davis has been the captain willing to hold everyone to it.

“The energy that he brings in the practice room and in competition,” Tigers head coach Tyler Vogt said. “It just kind of helps set our standard for what we want to do, it’s an unbelievable asset to have.”

After four years as a leader, Logan is helping every one of his fellow tigers earn their stripes.

“(I) practice full speed like I would in a match, you know?” Davis said. “Always wrestling, practicing like I would in a match, wrestling as hard as I can full speed. Making everyone else better.”

“That just shows what we can produce here and what we have been for many years,” teammate Brody Ignaszewski added. “And he’s a great example of that. Being able to watch somebody and learn from somebody of that caliber of a wrestler.”

On his own, Davis is on a State title mission with a Tiger mentality.

“When I step in the circle, I’m thinking domination,” Davis continued. “Going out there and dominating my opponents, you know? Just wrestling as hard as I can the full 6 minutes.”

Domination has been the goal and the results speak for themselves. This season, Davis finished third at the Rochester Christmas Tournament, second at the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa and captured first at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo.

“Every day, he’s just come in with the same mindset that he wants to dominate,” Vogt praised. “And I think that has helped close the gap with the top one or two in the state, and now he’s put himself in that spot to be top one or two in the state.”

Come the end of the year, Logan Davis would love to be in the top two… Just not at number two.

“It felt really good you know?” Davis said of his previous finish. “But you always want to look forward to that State title.”