Prep of the Week: Lauren Elsmore

(ABC 6 News) — Lauren Elsmore was determined to claim a State title after missing out in her past two tries. And when she did last season, one quote symbolized her entire mentality.

“I don’t lose, so it was really hard for me to lose at sections,” Elsmore said in March. And I worked hard every day, I stayed after, finally got it.”

While she remains on the attack, she will also be on the defensive. As girls’ wrestling continues to blossom in Minnesota, new blood will be eager to have a win over a state champ. Not that Elsmore will make it easy.

“Especially with her leg-riding and some of the moves you just wouldn’t expect someone to do,” teammate Madilyn Grabau noted. “And she just is super flexible when she does it.”

“Those opponents are always different, you just kind of have to adjust to what they do,” Elsmore continued. “And at Pinnacle (Wrestling School) they really like to hit that cradle, armbars, just different stuff.”

Elsmore is not tethered to one particular approach. When she’s on the mat, the one thing you can expect from her is the unexpected.

“She’s a wild card, you just never know what the heck she’s going to do,” Lauren’s father, Jason, an assistant coach praised. “So, it’s improving in many different things, hand positioning, body positioning. She’ll pick up on different situations and try to come out on top of all of them.”

Elsmore is out to prove, she’s worth her weight class in gold again. And despite more opponents, hopefully, she won’t have to wait as long as the first time.

“The girls get better and better and better every single year and your level of competition gets extremely hard,” Jason continued. “So, don’t be content with one and that kind of goes for our whole team.”

“Everyone always says the second one is harder than the first one,” Lauren stated. “And so, I’m just going to work my butt off and come in every day. Really focus on that end goal for this season.”