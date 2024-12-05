Prep of the Week: Ida Huber

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Playing as a goalie in hockey, the goal in each contest is simple.

“Every single game, my goal is a shutout, trying to aim for a shutout,” Dodge County goaltender Ida Huber said.

For Huber and the Wildcats, it is practically the standard.

In the first seven games of the season, Huber has three shutout wins and has only allowed six total goals.

“I always tell myself to stop the ones I can and stop some more I shouldn’t be stopping,” Huber continued.

There are few shots left after those two boxes are checked. Huber has a save percentage above 95 to start the year. But the few pucks she does have to pick out of the net leave as quickly as they came.

“I just tell myself to flush it,” Huber added. “I mean I’m a goalie it’s going to happen, I’m going to give up goals.”

She also benefits from seeing a great attack daily, with the Wildcats averaging five goals a game on offense.

“It’s not just players scoring when other players score,” teammate Hannah Anderson noted. “But it’s also players cheering when our goalie makes an amazing save and it keeps us getting better too.”

“Having a good goalie just keeps our shots getting better and finding new ways to score.”

That also extends to the new defenders helping Huber keep the net clean.

“A lot of a good team defense around her, we know that if we take care of business she will make sure to seal things on her end,” head coach Jeremy Gunderson stated.

No matter how many goals are scored or saved, the team only has one on their mind, getting back to the State title game.

” We can play with anyone in Class A,” Huber said. “I think this year, we just have a lot more confidence in ourselves and so I think that will show hopefully at the end of the season.”