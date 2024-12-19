Prep of the Week: Ciara Seifert

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Ciara Seifert is the human embodiment of the phrase, ‘actions speak louder than words.’

The reason why? Let’s say Seifert is not exactly a chatterbox.

“I just grew up playing with friends and then just joined the team and kept playing,” Seifert said.

Shy at first glance, her presence as a post player speaks volumes for John Marshall Girls Basketball.

“I think the biggest change from last year — this year now — for her is she’s scoring now,” Rockets head coach Chad Ohl pointed out. “I mean she was at 9 points, 7 points a game last year and she’s almost doubled that this year.”

“A lot of my family is just competitive,” Seifert simply put.

“Very few players have the knack to just go get the ball and she can get up there, she can go grab the ball, (she’s an) outstanding rebounder,” Ohl added.

Seifert was more brief in assessing her rebounding skills, only saying she is, “just going after the ball when it goes up.”

As soon as she laces up, Seifert’s switch is flipped. Out goes the soft-spoken senior and in comes the rebounding rocket machine.

“She wants to be there, you know?” teammate Laynie Meister praised. “There’s a thing — you want to be there, practicing with people who don’t want to be there is not always fun. But you know she wants to be here.”

“Literally, Ciara could play every minute of the game and not be done,” Ohl continued. “She’s ready to go the whole time. The beast comes out during game time.”