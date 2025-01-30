Prep of the Week: Brett Ludvigsen

(ABC 6 News) — A major perk of playing for an independent program is battling the best teams across the State of Hockey.

The experience shows for Dodge County’s Brett Ludvigsen, sharpening him into a battleaxe for the Wildcats.

“I definitely trying to implement more defense into my game and just all around the ice,” Ludvigsen said. “Just everything that I can do, try to be the best as I can at it.”

The team leader in points by a strong margin, what makes the senior an offensive catalyst is how he eludes the defense with his agility.

“I mean, I guess it’s kind of just second nature,” Ludvigsen noted. “I guess I’ve always kind of had it, just always being smaller. Always getting used to playing against bigger guys or being targeted a little bit growing up.”

“And when you have a player like that that can create opportunities and score, get all those points, you’re going to get exposure and you’re going to work hard and you want to play with guys like that,” teammate Gabe Coshenet added.

Ludvigsen may not even be at his full potential yet. A year ago, he often passed more than he took a shot. He still does, but don’t be in his way when he finds the net.

“I think a lot of it just comes with maturity,” assistant coach Nick Davidson stated. “Being able to recognize when to shoot, when to pass and it’s just part of that development process.”

20 snipes and 23 assists later, he continues to prove his worth to Dodge County. With him on the ice, it may as well be a power play even at full strength.

“I feel like this year I haven’t been looking at it too much or focusing on too much,” Ludvigsen said of his goal count. “Like, I kind of just go out there and try to win the game, hopefully with my team.”

“You know, we’re on the bench and he makes a play and we’re like — we’re just in awe that he even saw that play there,” Davidson praised. “So I think, you know, his hockey IQ and his vision on the ice is something that really can’t be taught.”