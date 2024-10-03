Prep of the Week: Blake Moynagh

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Although soccer may typically be a low-scoring affair, the Lourdes Eagles did not get the memo, specifically Blake Moynagh.

“We tied Minnehaha who are Top 3, we beat (St. Paul Academy),” Moynagh said. “Who were the top team at the time and they have won State the past two years. So, I think we have a good shot of going all the way this year.”

Beating the two-time defending champs is one thing, scoring a hat trick to help your team do it is another. Just part of the 24 goals Moynagh has buried this year, putting him second in the state on Wednesday.

“I feel very safe with them behind me,” the sophomore added. “I feel like sometimes I even make a run without even looking at my midfielders. I can just trust them and know that I will be through on goal.”

Jack Broadbent is near the top of the state in assists, making the Eagles a force up top when he links up with Blake, his number 9, at the forward position.

“The reason why I have so many assists is because we can all finish, you know?” Broadbent stated. “I can pass the ball and I can trust the other guy with the ball. (Blake)’s double teamed so sometimes that opens up more space for me to score or find other players up top.”

Even when he is not scoring goals, Moynagh is making an impact wherever he plays.

“Luckily, with his flexibility and skillset I can move him around to find some one-v-ones that will showcase his talents,” head coach Eric Fiel praised. “So, he will do what it takes to win and positionally it doesn’t matter where I put him I know I’m going to get the effort out of him.”

Moynaugh is the best step forward the Eagles can take as they aim for a long flight in the postseason, now just days away.

“I’m normally the one on the end of the goals, but it’s normally a team thing,” Moynagh concluded.