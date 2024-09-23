Vikings QB Sam Darnold has no structural damage to knee

(ABC News) – An MRI revealed that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had no structural damage to his left knee, the team announced Monday.

Darnold is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Darnold sustained the injury on Sunday but missed just one play in the third quarter. He threw four touchdown passes in the Vikings’ 34-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Darnold, starting for the Vikings this season after rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy underwent season-ending surgery for a right knee injury, is enjoying a career renaissance. He has passed for 657 yards with an NFL-leading eight touchdown passes and just two interceptions, leading the Vikings to a surprising 3-0 start.

The Vikings are the first team in nine seasons to start 3-0 without being favored by more than one point in those games, according to ESPN BET. Their Super Bowl odds have gone from 100-1 to 35-1, and Darnold’s odds to win the MVP award have risen from 100-1 to 35-1.