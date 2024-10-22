Twins hire new hitting coach

(Minnesota Twins) – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have named Matt Borgschulte as their hitting coach for the 2025 season.

Borgschulte, 33, recently completed his third season as co-hitting coach for the Baltimore Orioles, a position he held from 2022-24. During the 2024 regular season, Borgschulte helped Orioles hitters rank second in Major League Baseball in home runs (235), third in slugging percentage (.435), extra-base hits (530) and total bases (2,424), and fourth in runs scored (786). Over his three-year tenure in Baltimore, Orioles hitters ranked in the top 10 in baseball in hard hit percentage (40.6% – 4th), doubles (846 – 6th), total bases (6,856 – 6th), isolated power (.169 – 6th), slugging percentage (.416 – 7th), barrel percentage (8.3% – 7th), batting average with runners in scoring position (.261 – 7th), runs scored (2,267 – 8th) and home runs (589 – 10th).

The St. Louis, Missouri native returns to the Twins organization after spending three seasons as a hitting coach at various levels, including Triple-A St. Paul (2021), High-A Fort Myers (2019) and the GCL Twins (2018). He coached Jose Miranda (.343) to a Triple-A East batting championship in 2021 and Trevor Larnach (.316) to a Florida State League batting championship in 2019. He began his professional coaching career with High-A Advanced Palm Beach (St. Louis organization) in 2017, coached at Southeast Missouri State University from 2015-16 and was a volunteer coach at his alma mater, Drury University, in Springfield, Missouri in 2014.