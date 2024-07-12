Mungarrieta named to NWL All-Star Game

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Honkers catcher Augusto Mungarrieta will be heading to Mankato to play in the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star game.

Mungarrieta is batting .339 with four home runs and 36 runs batted in this season. This is Rochester Community and Technical College freshman’s first NWL All-Star appearance.

First baseman Dom Rodriguez missing the cut, despite his .380 average, 4 home run and 32 RBI.

The All-Star Game will be played at ISG Field in Mankato on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. Minnesota Vikings play-by-play voice Paul Allen will be Emceeing the home run derby on Monday night.



July 22, 2024 | GET TICKETS

5:05 pm – Northwoods League Regular Season Softball Game (La Crosse Steam at Mankato Habaneros)

7:05 pm – All-Star Game Home Run Challenge

July 23, 2024 | GET TICKETS

7:05 p.m. – All Star Game (Great Lakes Division All-Stars vs Great Plains Division All-Stars)