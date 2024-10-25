Claire Loftus Wins Second Straight Singles Title

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Claire Loftus wins the State Championship for Class AA Singles Tennis for the second straight year.

She won her semifinal match over Cassandra Li from Eagan to move on to the Championship where she defeated Ava Nelson of Elk River.

Loftus was leading the third set 2-0 before Nelson sustained a leg injury and was unable to continue. Loftus now ends her high school career with a second-straight singles State Title in a 2-1 victory. The senior is also the first Mayo Spartan to be a back-to-back State champion both individually and as part of a team.

Claire’s sister Aoife finished fourth after losing her third-place match, while Keely Ryder and Malea Diehn won third in their doubles match.